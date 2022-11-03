'I removed all my pre-weight loss pictures from my mom's house and now I'm banned.'

I (21F) have struggled with my weight my entire life. I’m not talking about baby weight. I mean that I was 200 lbs at 5’1’’ when I was 16. For as long as I could remember, I felt uncomfortable in my own body. When I went to college, I decided it was time to change. It took years of grueling work/education, but I’m finally at a healthy weight. I’m terrified of going back.

The only problem is that my mom (55F) has tons of family photos around the house. Every time I go home, I’m reminded of the most emotionally difficult time of my life. I begged my mom to at least take down the photos that only have me in them, but she refused.