She tells Mom 'I will never be happy you're doing better by your do-over family.' AITA?

I told him he got everything my dad had begged for. That I would not be happy she let my dad die unhappy, that she made me unhappy my whole childhood. He called me childish.

I told him I didn't give a f*ck about his opinion or his happiness. I moved out before I graduated and before I even turned 18 (live with my uncle now). It was just better.

Ever since mom has been like why don't you visit, why do you never call, why do you never answer texts? She texted me twice before that point in 3 months. She asked to meet me last week so I did since she was paying. She told me she was doing better by her family now and did not like that I carried such a clear grudge.