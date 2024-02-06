'I won't forgive my family until they pay back my inheritance they spent on themselves.' UPDATED

To forgive, or not to forgive, that is the question.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a man shared the ultimate financial saga with his family, and how it's not affecting his relationship with his fiance.

"I (25M) refuse to forgive my sisters (33F), (31F) and my parents (63F and 60M) until they pay me back my inheritance, they spent on themselves!"

I 25 (M) am the youngest of 3 siblings. (33F) and (31F). My parents (63F and 60M) are owners of a grocery store that was passed down through my father's side of the family for generations. My grandparents on both my dad and mom's side, left me and my siblings each a college/trust fund of $100K. Each of my sisters blew through their money and drop out of college.