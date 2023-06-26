Parents demand rent without notice on her 18th bday but let 23yo son live for free.

I hope there's an explanation for that besides sexism...

They told me that I would start paying $650 every first of the month starting on July 1st. I tried to bring up how my stepbrother doesn't pay anything and it was unfair to spring this on me when I just turned 18, but they responded that I must have the money since I went shopping today.

Now, let me tell you, I pay for everything I have: phone, my car which isn't under any of their names, my clothes, and even the food I eat because they claim I eat too much even though I don't.

She paid for her food while a minor?

So I agreed I would, but then since I was paying for everything I own, they no longer could treat me like I'm a kid.