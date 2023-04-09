In-laws screw up the babysitting, so fam threatens to 'make them homeless.' AITA?

Over on Reddit, a woman is finding out that being landlord may be more trouble than it's worth — especially when your tenants are family, and that family doesn't pay. On Am I the A**hole, she wrote:

AITA for threatening to make my in-laws homeless if they cannot understand what working from home means?

I (F38) am the primary breadwinner for my household. My husband (42) is semi retired due to an injury at work.

He is a great husband and has taken over all the housework that needs to be done during the day. We share all the duties when I'm not working.