In-laws screw up the babysitting, so fam threatens to 'make them homeless.' AITA?

Over on Reddit, a woman is finding out that being landlord may be more trouble than it's worth — especially when your tenants are family, and that family doesn't pay. On Am I the A**hole, she wrote:
AITA for threatening to make my in-laws homeless if they cannot understand what working from home means?
I (F38) am the primary breadwinner for my household. My husband (42) is semi retired due to an injury at work.
He is a great husband and has taken over all the housework that needs to be done during the day. We share all the duties when I'm not working.
Recently his sister, her husband, and their two teen kids lost their home. We have a rental suite in our basement that we just use as a family area so we agreed to let them live there. Because I'm paranoid I had them sign a lease.