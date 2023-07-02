Woman's in-laws plan identical overseas vacation, she wants to cancel. AITA?

I told my husband about this, and he did not know about this either. But his reactions was very bland. He told me to not worry and that we would just follow our own planning and to not mind my in-laws.

We already had discussions about this situation a few times before. And my husband told me we can just cancel the whole trip as the solution. But I just want to spend some time with my family without my in-laws following us.

Talking to them is difficult for me because the language barrier. My husband doesn’t see any problems with his parents following us.

My sister jokingly told me that I can’t escape from them. I really want to cancel the trip now. But she told me that my parents are really looking forward to this vacation and just to suck it up.