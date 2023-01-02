In-laws pressure 'selfish' 19yo to adopt 5yo; he says 'she's not my responsibility.'

After a family was struck by tragedy, a custody dispute ensued, and a young man at the center of it came to Reddit for advice:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my late dad's in-laws that their granddaughter is not my responsibility?"

Automatic-Smile2051 writes:

I'm 19m and my younger sister Calla 15f lives with me. Our dad and his wife died three months ago. Mine and Calla's mom died when we were younger, dad and his wife had been married for 4 years. His wife had a daughter, Lacey, who is now 5.

When CPS became involved because both were left orphans, I stepped up to take my sister. I was already working full time since I skipped college and I just about had what I needed to take care of my sister. They asked me about Lacey and I told them I just wanted to take my sister.