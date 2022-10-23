Woman asks if she's wrong for not joining husband on trip with terminally ill niece.

Me (f29) and my husband Rick (m35) have been married for a year. Rick's niece Anna (f23) is terminal.

We've been planning to go to France early next year, and we've already decided on flights, hotel, etc. Nothing has been booked yet thought, because of what Rick wants, and this is causing issues between us.

My SIL (Anna's mom) and her family are going to Fairbanks around that time because Anna wants to try and see the northern lights. SIL asked if we want to join them, and in Rick's words we can go to France "another time".