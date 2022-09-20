Woman asks if she'd be wrong to kick out 16 y/o 'daughter' for not turning off iron.

In a post on Reddit a woman asked for advice. This is one of those cases where the advice helped, and it seems like things are moving in the right direction. Here's her story.

A little background information, I (37F) had my (16F) while still in college. My parents felt I was too young to and too broke to raise her so they raised her. They took on the roles of her parents and her father has never been in the picture so I was grateful and although she knows I'm her mother, she sees me as a sister.

I try my best to make sure she lives comfortably and has everything she needs but really, there's only so much I can do since my parents are capable enough and I appreciate them.