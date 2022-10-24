Guy asks if he's wrong for laughing at brother-in-law who accidentally ate dog food.

My sister and her husband are living with me temporarily because of Hurricane Ian. Their home in Fort Myers is in bad shape. I agreed to let them stay with me and my dogs. I own a nice bungalow and it's just me and my dogs. It's a little crowded but I can deal.

I have a couple of little dogs, and I like to make them raw food. It's healthy for them and I like knowing what they are eating. I use cheap ground meat, and I mix in chopped up vegetables, seeds, and organ meat. Also I mix in their doggy vitamins.