Family implodes after woman's lawyer brother-in-law reps her ex in divorce.

Out of all the sitcoms in the world, and all the wacky Lifetime movies, there's hardly a one that comes to mind like this. Which is a disappointment, because this has made-for-TV-Emmy writtten all over it. On Reddit's venerable Am I the A**hole subreddit:
AITA for calling my sister’s husband a piece of s**t because he’s representing my ex in our divorce?
I asked my ex for a divorce two months ago and I found out a week later that my sister’s husband was going to be his solicitor. I wasn’t completely surprised as my ex has helped his career a lot but I was still hurt when my sister told me.
I’ve avoided him since finding out but my parents invited everyone over for dinner and I missed them so I went. I tried really hard to bite my tongue but he kept referring to me as my ex’s wife and told me that if he was me, he would stay married because I was going to lose a lot if I divorced my ex.