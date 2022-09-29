Guy asks if he was wrong to leave family in vacation rental and move into hotel.

In a post on Reddit a man (Murky_Ad_193) asked if he was wrong to leave his family to fend for themselves because they were being pains in the hole during a vacation he paid for. Here's his story:
So let's begin with this. I make decent money but I am in no way rich. [From the comments: He's on oil rig welder]. I like to take my family on vacation and have been stymied for the last couple of years.
So this summer I decided to do something I thought was pretty great. I paid for my family to go to Disneyland. Not just my wife and kids but also my FIL, MIL, my wife's brother and his wife and kids. So ten people.
I also rented a McMansion with a pool and everything. I bought all the groceries and rented a truck so I could ferry the luggage and in case of emergency we would have a vehicle.