Guy asks if he was wrong to leave family in vacation rental and move into hotel.

In a post on Reddit a man (Murky_Ad_193) asked if he was wrong to leave his family to fend for themselves because they were being pains in the hole during a vacation he paid for. Here's his story:

"AITA for leaving my family in "squalor" and going to a 'resort.'"

So let's begin with this. I make decent money but I am in no way rich. [From the comments: He's on oil rig welder]. I like to take my family on vacation and have been stymied for the last couple of years.

So this summer I decided to do something I thought was pretty great. I paid for my family to go to Disneyland. Not just my wife and kids but also my FIL, MIL, my wife's brother and his wife and kids. So ten people.