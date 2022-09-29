Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Guy asks if he was wrong to leave family in vacation rental and move into hotel.

Guy asks if he was wrong to leave family in vacation rental and move into hotel.

Amy Goldberg
Sep 29, 2022 | 10:19 AM
ADVERTISING

In a post on Reddit a man (Murky_Ad_193) asked if he was wrong to leave his family to fend for themselves because they were being pains in the hole during a vacation he paid for. Here's his story:

"AITA for leaving my family in "squalor" and going to a 'resort.'"

So let's begin with this. I make decent money but I am in no way rich. [From the comments: He's on oil rig welder]. I like to take my family on vacation and have been stymied for the last couple of years.

So this summer I decided to do something I thought was pretty great. I paid for my family to go to Disneyland. Not just my wife and kids but also my FIL, MIL, my wife's brother and his wife and kids. So ten people.

I also rented a McMansion with a pool and everything. I bought all the groceries and rented a truck so I could ferry the luggage and in case of emergency we would have a vehicle.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content