Lesbian tells dad he'll never see her kids if he keeps asking who her 'bio' kid is.

There is nothing quite like returning to a once estranged family relationship, only to find the elements that soured it in the first place haven't changed. Sadly, no amount of grace or forgiveness can completely wash away the stench of an incompatible world view.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her parents they'd never see her kids again if they tried to DNA test them. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my parents that if I ever so much as thought they did a DNA test on my children it would be the last time they saw them?"

My parents kicked me out of the house when I came out. They didn't want a d**e daughter. It's been fifteen years and I am happy. My wife and I have two children. We have our own home. Her parents are amazing grandparents and accepted me since they met me. I ran into my brother two years ago when I was out with my kids.