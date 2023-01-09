Light sleeping GF says she can't share bed, tells BF 'you're ruining my mental health.'

AITA for wanting my gf to sleep in the same bed as me?

My gf of a year and I recently moved in together. We are like two peas in a pod, very similar and we like the same things, think about things in the same way, similar life goals so I joke it’s like dating my clone. It’s really nice since we never fight because we generally agree on everything. It’s been great.

Biggest problem though is she doesn’t like me sleep with me. We have sex regularly but she hates sleeping in the same bed. She is a very light sleeper and any turning, snoring, getting up on my part wakes her up. And then she claims she can’t get back to sleep and spends the whole night awake.