Light sleeping GF says she can't share bed, tells BF 'you're ruining my mental health.'

My gf of a year and I recently moved in together. We are like two peas in a pod, very similar and we like the same things, think about things in the same way, similar life goals so I joke it’s like dating my clone. It’s really nice since we never fight because we generally agree on everything. It’s been great.
Biggest problem though is she doesn’t like me sleep with me. We have sex regularly but she hates sleeping in the same bed. She is a very light sleeper and any turning, snoring, getting up on my part wakes her up. And then she claims she can’t get back to sleep and spends the whole night awake.
She recently proposed we sleep in separate beds in the same room. But our new apartment has tiny rooms so she can’t move another bed into the same room. She says she wants to sleep in the other room and maybe move to a place with a larger room next time but I don’t want that.