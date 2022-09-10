Woman asks for advice when little sister moves in and starts 'seducing' husband.

In a post on Reddit a woman asked the community for advice with little sister trouble. Here's her story.
My(30f) sister (20f) has started college in the city my husband (28m) and I live in. There’s a housing shortage here and getting your own place may take 2-3 years sometimes, so she moved in with us. We live in a 4 bedroom apartment.
She moved in last week in November. Everything was great at first. Later I started noticing that she’s very “affectionate” with my husband.
When he works from home, she is home that day, making him sandwiches, coffee etc. she never uses the shower in her room because “its too small”, instead she uses bigger one in the hall so she can walk around in a towel, sometimes going into the kitchen to make tea when my husband is tidying up after dinner.