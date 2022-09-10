Woman asks for advice when little sister moves in and starts 'seducing' husband.

In a post on Reddit a woman asked the community for advice with little sister trouble. Here's her story.

My(30f) sister (20f) has started college in the city my husband (28m) and I live in. There’s a housing shortage here and getting your own place may take 2-3 years sometimes, so she moved in with us. We live in a 4 bedroom apartment.

She moved in last week in November. Everything was great at first. Later I started noticing that she’s very “affectionate” with my husband.