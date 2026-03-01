'My live-in BF is buying a house with his sister and expecting me to go along for the ride.' UPDATED

"My [30F] live-in boyfriend [31M] is buying a house with his sister [27F] and expecting me to go along for the ride."

This is an absolute mess and I am seeking advice on how to proceed. Friends for 10 years, a couple for 9 months, we have a great relationship with solid communication skills! We are both in agreement that we would live to get married and have a family later in life.

I bought a home five years ago - I (30F) have a regular 30 year loan at an amazing rate (CA, 2.65%) with 20% that I put down upon purchase. I have also spent around 50-60k on upgrades over the years. I would say that I am very financially healthy.

I have been successfully renting two rooms out in my house - I gave notice to one of my roommates so that my boyfriend (31) could move in here and have a home office - he pays me rent monthly of an amount that we agreed upon.