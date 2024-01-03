Parents tell teen to pay them back for college when he doesn't lose 'enough' weight.

It's now been 3 weeks since break has officially begun, and I have been going to the gym. But the workout they prescribed me involved a lot of high intensity workouts and after the first day where I faithfully stuck to it, I got tired and irritated.

So, instead, I went to the movie theater room that we have in our gym, a room where they show movies in front of 30 stationary bikes/treadmills and I walk at my own pace.

My parents noticed that I'm not meeting their weight loss guidelines, so they started asking me if I was doing the regimen like they told me to. I said yes at first but then they put on pressure and eventually I confessed that I've just been walking while watching movies.