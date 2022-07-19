Woman asks if she's wrong to force freeloading boyfriend to move back in with parents.

Healthy relationships are a give and take, so when your partner starts to take, take, take, it's easy to lose your cool.

A Reddit user recently found herself supporting her boyfriend who's been unemployed for 11 months. He turns down any job offer he feels is beneath him, yet still expects his girlfriend to cover all of his living expenses. Wanting a partner, and not a dependent, she kicked his freeloading butt to the curb (aka his parent's house.) Now she's wondering if this act of tough love has gone too far.

She asks, "AITA (Am I The As*hole) for making my bf have to move back with his parents?"

My bf and I graduated college last year and he hasn’t found a job after 11 months. He has a history degree and wants to work in something related to a museum curator. I found a job making 55k a year working as a lab assistant.