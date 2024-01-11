Man abandoned by mom, she shows up five years later to 'explain,' he refuses to hear it.

Dealing with people who only want life to function on their own terms can be supremely exhausting, especially if they're your own parents.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not giving his mom a "real" chance to talk to him after years of estrangement. He wrote:

"AITA for not getting off my horse and walking away when my mom tried to talk to me?"

My (21m) mom and I have a less-than-stellar relationship. My parents are divorced, and I lived with her until I was 16. A couple of months before I turned 16, she started dating a guy, and he didn't like me at all. I always had to hear him elsewhere when he came around. Shortly after my 16th birthday, my mom told me I was going to spend the weekend on my uncle's farm.