Man asks if he's wrong to be angry at ex-wife for using his last name for her new baby.

When Reddit user u/TheCallipygianDuck got divorced his ex-wife kept his name. Now, his ex had a baby with someone else, and she gave that baby his last name as well.
He writes:
I was married to my ex for 7 years until we divorced and went our separate ways 4 years ago. After the divorce, she kept my surname. I didn't necessarily like it because it felt like she was still attaching herself to my family but I could understand the practical reasons enough not to let it bother me.
She recently gave birth to a baby and posted a picture of said child and revealed its name. A friend sent it to me commenting about the surname and asking if I knocked her up.
Following that four more people directly contacted me either congratulating me or asking for confirmation whether it's my child or not and my mother says she's been catching whispers about it too at church.