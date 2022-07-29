Someecards Logo
Man asks if he's wrong to be angry at ex-wife for using his last name for her new baby.

Jul 29, 2022
What's in a name? Shakespeare said, "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." So does it really matter what name someone decided to give their baby

When Reddit user u/TheCallipygianDuck got divorced his ex-wife kept his name. Now, his ex had a baby with someone else, and she gave that baby his last name as well.

He's angry about it, so he's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) or saying that it is fucking weird that my ex-wife's newborn has my last name?"

He writes:

I was married to my ex for 7 years until we divorced and went our separate ways 4 years ago. After the divorce, she kept my surname. I didn't necessarily like it because it felt like she was still attaching herself to my family but I could understand the practical reasons enough not to let it bother me.

She recently gave birth to a baby and posted a picture of said child and revealed its name. A friend sent it to me commenting about the surname and asking if I knocked her up.

Following that four more people directly contacted me either congratulating me or asking for confirmation whether it's my child or not and my mother says she's been catching whispers about it too at church.

