Man asks if he's wrong to be angry at ex-wife for using his last name for her new baby.

What's in a name? Shakespeare said, "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." So does it really matter what name someone decided to give their baby

When Reddit user u/TheCallipygianDuck got divorced his ex-wife kept his name. Now, his ex had a baby with someone else, and she gave that baby his last name as well.

He's angry about it, so he's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) or saying that it is fucking weird that my ex-wife's newborn has my last name?"

He writes:

I was married to my ex for 7 years until we divorced and went our separate ways 4 years ago. After the divorce, she kept my surname. I didn't necessarily like it because it felt like she was still attaching herself to my family but I could understand the practical reasons enough not to let it bother me.

She recently gave birth to a baby and posted a picture of said child and revealed its name. A friend sent it to me commenting about the surname and asking if I knocked her up.