Man asks if he was wrong for serving 'dog food' to his guests.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 11, 2022 | 10:29 PM
I was at the butcher looking for some cheap meat to use for tacos at my housewarming party. My wife got me a kick-ass new smoker and I wanted to try it out.

The butcher mentioned that he had some beef tongue and beef cheeks. I went weak in the knees. I love those cuts of beef. So much flavour. And proper barbacoa is made from that.

So I picked it up. I prepared it the way I was taught by my grandfather. It was awesome. Smoking it makes it so tender. I made tortillas from scratch as well.

We had our party and everyone enjoyed the food. Until my brother-in-law's girlfriend asked for the recipe. I declined because it was my family recipe and I don't like to give away recipes. I have in the past and I end up getting crapped on because it doesn't taste as good and I must have sabotaged them on purpose.

