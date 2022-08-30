Man asks if he was wrong to not believe wife that his sister is stealing from them.

Marrying someone means they're number one in your life. Unless you have a very intense relationship with your family. There will come a point in your relationship where you may have to make a tough decision.

We see one person deal with this on a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, where he asks if he is wrong for changing the locks after his wife changed them to keep his teenage sister from using her house for parties.

AITA for changing the door locks back after my wife changed them?

Round 1: Beautiful Wife versus Sweet Sister. Fight!

I <30M> have a beautiful wife who loves to serve others, and we bought a home down the street from my family. I have a sweet sister <17> Who likes to crash at our house with her friends.

Yikes, teenagers that don't clean after themselves are the worst.

My wife usually is pretty easygoing until recently. My sister's friends have been leaving messes. Mostly towels are on the floor after using our pool. My wife got upset picking up after them every day. I have asked my sister to ensure the house is clean after they leave, and it has been better.

Your sister is playing you.