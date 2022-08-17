Man asks if he is wrong to not officiate brother's wedding because he hates the bride.

Siblings marrying people you don't like is tough to handle. You can try and play nice, but there is a fundamental reason you don't get along with that person. What happens if your entire family dislikes your brother's fiancée?

One family goes through this on a Popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, where a man asks if he was wrong to demand that his brother's fiancée apologizes to his partner for ruining her wedding dress shopping experience.

AITA for Not Officiating my Brother's Wedding if My Future SIL Doesn't Apologize to my Fiancée?

I'm not a fan either.

I (33m) got engaged to my long-time partner (30f) this summer. My brother (29m) got engaged to his partner (29f) a week later. We have never been fans of my brother's choice of partner. She is self-absorbed and emotionally manipulative and has driven wedges between my brother and multiple family members.

I wish I could guilt trip, someone, into buying me nice sh*t.