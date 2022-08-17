Man asks if he is wrong to not officiate brother's wedding because he hates the bride.

Siblings marrying people you don't like is tough to handle. You can try and play nice, but there is a fundamental reason you don't get along with that person. What happens if your entire family dislikes your brother's fiancée?
AITA for Not Officiating my Brother's Wedding if My Future SIL Doesn't Apologize to my Fiancée?
I (33m) got engaged to my long-time partner (30f) this summer. My brother (29m) got engaged to his partner (29f) a week later. We have never been fans of my brother's choice of partner. She is self-absorbed and emotionally manipulative and has driven wedges between my brother and multiple family members.
The family generally sees her as a bit of a gold digger. She even planned her Disney proposal and guilt tripped my brother into dropping 13k on a ring for her. She also tried to get my brother to cut ties with our youngest brother at one point, as she and he never saw eye to eye.