Man asks if he's wrong to go on ski trip despite his parents refusing to take his wife.

"AITA for going a on trip with my family that my wife isn't going on?"

Recently my parents surprised me(26m) and my siblings(16 and 19) with a ski trip this December the day after Christmas. My parents offered to pay for my expenses and said that my wife(24) was welcome to come, but she would need to pay her way.

My wife and I are okay financially, but with the trip being so close to Christmas we wouldn't be able to afford to pay for her to go. Despite this I really wanted to go on the trip as it was always a dream of mine to go on a trip like this.