Man with no kids asks if he's wrong to not child-proof house for family Thanksgiving.

I’m (f30) am a new house owner, I bought it earlier this year and moved in a few months ago. I don’t have kids hence no need to childproof my house. Of course I don’t have swords sticking out of my walls but my stairs don’t have baby gates, etc.

I also have quite a few pets, parrots of different species. I turned my top floor into parrot space where they have a massive room to fly freely all day and all plants and treats and toys. It’s a lot of stuff. But parrots are easily stressed and they can be fragile, especially the smaller ones.