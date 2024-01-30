Man bails on niece's birthday fifteen minutes before, turns off phone, family blames wife. UPDATED

Birthday parties for grade school kids are core memories, and as an aunt or uncle, they provide one of the key moments to show up.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for choosing his wife over his niece's birthday. He wrote.

"AITA for choosing my wife instead of my niece?"

I (M25) have a niece (F6), I'm her godfather, she's the only kid in the family for now so she's quite spoiled. Her birthday party was last Saturday, my sister said that my niece wanted a Disney themed birthday (Encanto), so my sister asked me to dress up as one of the characters. This is something that we usually do for my niece, since she likes it and it's fun.