Woman buys family home, happily sends grandma to jail for ‘trespassing.’ AITA?

Sometimes, family can be a complicated tapestry of love and resentment.

One woman took to Reddit to ask if she had gone too far in a family dispute. She purchased a house, including 4 acres of land that had previously been a family gathering location. Now, she is using the ownership to dictate which family members are allowed to be on her property. She is taking it so seriously, that now her grandmother is facing multiple years in jail for trying to visit the property.

AITA for telling my grandmother she is not allowed on my property that used to be a family property?

gabbyg2022

I (22f) decided to look for a house awhile back. I ended up seeing my aunt’s property for sale. Now mind this used to be the family hangout. Party’s, cook offs, and just whatever little get together.