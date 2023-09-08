Man called 'horrible' for moving away from parents, he says 'pay if you want me to stay.'

It's only natural for family to feel sad when you move far away from them. But that doesn't mean you should stay nearby to make them happy. Career opportunities take place all over the world, and if you want to move up in your field of choice, it often requires a willingness to uproot yourself in the name of opportunity.

Still, that doesn't make it easier for loved ones to wrap their heads around the concept of you being distance.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his parents they can pay the difference in his salary if they really want him to turn down a job opportunity. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my parents that they would have to pay me if they wanted to see my kids more?"