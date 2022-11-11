Man calls mom 'selfish' and 'childish' for not accommodating his pregnant wife.

My wife is currently seven months pregnant and has been having a rough pregnancy. She is also pretty emotional right now, which is to be expected. My mom has a birthday coming up and I wanted to take her to dinner.

My mom loves seafood and picked a restaurant which is about 40 minutes away. My wife is uncomfortable being in the car for long stretches of time, and there isn't much on the menu she could eat as she can't have shellfish.

I explained this to my mom and she said my wife can stay home. I told her my wife is particularly sensitive right now and that would make her feel bad. My mom got annoyed and asked if she really had to pick something else because a grown woman "couldn't be left home alone."