Man asks if he's wrong to call out his wife's lies about his mom on social media.

It truly sucks when your family members do not get along, and there is hardly a combination more volatile than mothers and daughters in law.

In fact, for one husband, it was so bad that he had already made the choice to side with his wife and cut off all contact with his mother. Should have been settled there, right?

That was until his wife went a bridge too far. In an attempt to publicly humiliate MIL, she posted an out of context photo with blatantly false information that was damaging to her husband, as well. This, he could not abide. So he commented on the post and set the record straight... which then blew up in his face.

So, he (u/Mean-Coconut-541) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for humiliating my wife on social media to "defend" my mom?