Man says son's 'ridiculous' to think inheritance promise still stands. 'He was 6.'

Inheritance is having a moment. Yesterday, we wrote about a dad who went viral for spending his kids' inheritance after they told him he'd have to take care of himself in old age. Today, a similar issue is playing out on Reddit's Am I the A**hole, with a different twist. Today's parent wrote:

AITA for calling my son ridiculous for asking me to uphold a promise I made more than 20 years ago?

I have two sons: Jake (30m) and Carlos (30m). Carlos is technically my stepson but he's my son, I adopted him.

I have a ranch. It's only 2 hours away from the city, so I used to go every week with my son Jake when he was little. In one of this trips to the ranch, I offhandedly promised him that one day, the ranch would be his.