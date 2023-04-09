Someecards Logo
Man says son's 'ridiculous' to think inheritance promise still stands. 'He was 6.'

Mitchell Friedman
Apr 9, 2023 | 7:28 PM
Inheritance is having a moment. Yesterday, we wrote about a dad who went viral for spending his kids' inheritance after they told him he'd have to take care of himself in old age. Today, a similar issue is playing out on Reddit's Am I the A**hole, with a different twist. Today's parent wrote:

AITA for calling my son ridiculous for asking me to uphold a promise I made more than 20 years ago?

I have two sons: Jake (30m) and Carlos (30m). Carlos is technically my stepson but he's my son, I adopted him.

I have a ranch. It's only 2 hours away from the city, so I used to go every week with my son Jake when he was little. In one of this trips to the ranch, I offhandedly promised him that one day, the ranch would be his.

I met Carlos's dad when Jake and Carlos were 6. I married him a year later. Both Jake and Carlos used to go with me almost every week to the ranch, depending if they were busy.

