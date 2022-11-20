Man says it's 'crazy' for wife to skip Christmas over mom's baking tradition. AITA? Updated.

Every family has holiday traditions. For instance, actor Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos, The White Lotus, etc.) recently said in an interview that he and his father would watch "Midnight Cowboy" every Christmas eve (yikes). In this post a man is complaining about his wife's reaction to his mother's Christmas tradition. Here's his story..

Context: For every holiday, My mother would ask the women in the family (my sisters, sister in-law, my wife, my female cousins) to send "samples" of the desserts they plan to bring to the celebration for testing and to see if these desserts could make it to the "food menu".