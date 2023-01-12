Man cuts off ex's children over money after she dies; says they 'kneecapped me.'

AITA for disinviting my late wife's children from my wedding?

About a year ago, my wife (Anna, 60F) of 25 years passed away, 8 months after being diagnosed with cancer. Besides our 25 year old son (Andrew), she also had 3 other children (Allison 42F, Barbara 40F, Caleb 39M) from a prior marriage. Their father was never really around, so I (52M) have raised them as my own basically ever since I married their mom.

Anna's cancer was very difficult for me financially, and I wound up having to downgrade my car to pay for medical bills, and make withdrawals from my 401k, and take on a lot of debt. Shortly after Anna died, I met another woman, Beth (49F) who I have since married. Given that we're living together in Beth's house, selling Anna's house made a lot of sense.