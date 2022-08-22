Man asks if he's wrong to deny DIL heirloom for bullying his daughter for years.

When a mother bestowed a gift to her future daughter-in-law, it ended up being extremely painful to her daughter... for very specific reasons. The father sided with his daughter, and took the gift back from the DIL... to terrible consequences. Now the family is in a major dispute, and he genuinely does not know if he's done the right thing or not. So, he (u/Sad_Advantage8869) took to Reddit to ask:
AITA (Am I the As*hole) for taking back my grandmother's heirloom veil and not letting my future daughter in law wear it?
So I really need an unbiased opinion and can't get one in my real life. I have two children Caleb (29) and Anna (24). They have always been close up until this issue. Anna was bullied in middle and high school by Violet (25). We did go to the school multiple times as well as talked to Violet's dad (and to put it bluntly I could see where she got it from).