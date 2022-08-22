Man asks if he's wrong to deny DIL heirloom for bullying his daughter for years.

When it comes to family heirlooms - especially bridal ones - emotions can get extremely high extremely fast. Who is entitled to what? And can that change based on special circumstances?

When a mother bestowed a gift to her future daughter-in-law, it ended up being extremely painful to her daughter... for very specific reasons. The father sided with his daughter, and took the gift back from the DIL... to terrible consequences. Now the family is in a major dispute, and he genuinely does not know if he's done the right thing or not. So, he (u/Sad_Advantage8869) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for taking back my grandmother's heirloom veil and not letting my future daughter in law wear it?