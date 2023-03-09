Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man finds out his DNA is an 'abnormally high match percentage' to wife's. Updated!

Man finds out his DNA is an 'abnormally high match percentage' to wife's. Updated!

Amy Goldberg
Mar 9, 2023 | 6:20 PM
ADVERTISING

"TIFU By getting getting tested to donate a kidney to my wife?"

I decided to get tested to see if I could donate my kidney to my wife of 6 years. We have two kids together (4f, 2m). My wife got sick just after our son was born and now is in need of a kidney transplant. We checked with her relatives and none were a match or a viable doner.

Last week I got tested. I knew it would be a long shot so I decided to get tested to see if I could donate. I got a call the other day saying that I was a match. The doctor then said something about wanting to do additional testing due to some information from the HLA tissue test results. I didn't think much of it and agreed.

Then the results came in I was shocked and confused. He explained that because of how DNA information is passed down through generations a parent to a child could have at least a 50% match. Siblings could have a 0-100% match. It was rare to have a high match as husband and wife. I asked what does that mean.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content