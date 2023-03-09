Man finds out his DNA is an 'abnormally high match percentage' to wife's. Updated!

"TIFU By getting getting tested to donate a kidney to my wife?"

I decided to get tested to see if I could donate my kidney to my wife of 6 years. We have two kids together (4f, 2m). My wife got sick just after our son was born and now is in need of a kidney transplant. We checked with her relatives and none were a match or a viable doner.

Last week I got tested. I knew it would be a long shot so I decided to get tested to see if I could donate. I got a call the other day saying that I was a match. The doctor then said something about wanting to do additional testing due to some information from the HLA tissue test results. I didn't think much of it and agreed.