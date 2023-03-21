Man humiliates father-in-law who claims he's not a 'real man,' wife gets upset.

Dealing with a rude in-law is a real losing situation.
You're constantly forced to choose between keeping the peace at the expense of your own dignity, or standing up for yourself and risking more long-term conflict with both your partner and their family.
There's no one-size-fits-all answer on how to deal with a mean in-law, so you really have to follow your gut and hope for the best.
He wrote:
AITA for deliberately embarrassing my father-in-law in front of his family?
I (M36) am absolutely not what you would call a "handy" kind of guy. I can build an IKEA flatpack, and I can follow a YouTube tutorial to find out how to de-clog my washing machine, but I don't have any (what my father-in-law (M60) would call) "worthwhile skills."