Man humiliates father-in-law who claims he's not a 'real man,' wife gets upset.

Dealing with a rude in-law is a real losing situation.

You're constantly forced to choose between keeping the peace at the expense of your own dignity, or standing up for yourself and risking more long-term conflict with both your partner and their family.

There's no one-size-fits-all answer on how to deal with a mean in-law, so you really have to follow your gut and hope for the best.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for intentionally embarrassing his father-in-law in front of the extended family.

He wrote:

AITA for deliberately embarrassing my father-in-law in front of his family?