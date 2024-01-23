Man jumps in pool to save nephew, demands new phone from brother, brother says 'seriously?'

There's no chill way to tell someone they owe you money, especially a family member who finds the request rude on spec.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for asking his brother to replace his cellphone after he broke it jumping in a pool to save his nephew. He wrote:

"AITA for expecting my brother to pay for a new phone after I damaged mine saving his son?"

My (19M) brother (24M) was watching his son (3M) when they were over at our parents' place this weekend, but he got distracted for a minute and my nephew fell into the backyard swimming pool.