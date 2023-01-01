Man asks if he's wrong to keep evidence of 'douche' brother being a hypocrite.

AITA for taking pictures of my holier than thou brother charging his Tesla using my diesel welding machine?

My little brother is a lawyer. I am proud of him. He knew early on in life what he wanted to do with his life and he went for it. He worked his ass off and he became a lawyer. First person in our family to graduate from university.

He is a bit of a douche though. He likes to show off how environmentally responsible he is. He has solar panels on his house and he has a Tesla. There is nothing wrong with caring about the environment or buying yourself nice things with the money you earn. But he likes to drag me in particular for working in the oilfield.