Man asks if he's wrong to keep evidence of 'douche' brother being a hypocrite.

My little brother is a lawyer. I am proud of him. He knew early on in life what he wanted to do with his life and he went for it. He worked his ass off and he became a lawyer. First person in our family to graduate from university.
He is a bit of a douche though. He likes to show off how environmentally responsible he is. He has solar panels on his house and he has a Tesla. There is nothing wrong with caring about the environment or buying yourself nice things with the money you earn. But he likes to drag me in particular for working in the oilfield.
Well it has been particularly cold where we live and he got stuck in traffic for a long time. The combination of the cold, running his heater, and being out for much longer than planned screwed him over. His vehicle was almost down to no power so he pulled over to the side of the road to wait for roadside assistance.