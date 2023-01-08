Man leaves wife and kids at Costco; says 'AFAIK what they did is illegal.'

AITA for walking away from my wife and kids at Costco?

So today I, wife and the kids went to Costco for some shopping. While we were strolling through the aisles, we got to the refrigerator section and my wife picked a pack of yogurt drinks.

My lil one (almost 2) saw the yogurt drinks and raised her hand as in asking for some. To which my wife said that she was going to take one out and give to her. My son (4) saw this and asked for one too, which my wife proceeded to do