Man refuses to share brother's life insurance and 401K with SIL and kids. AITA?

One man lost his brother and was bequeathed the money from his life insurance plan and 401K; money that would significantly him and his wife. But, his brother's wife feels that she and their many children should be entitled to some of the money now that she will have to provide for their children alone. She is begging him to please help them but he is resistent and feels entitled to the money his brother left him.

AITA for keeping my brothers life insurance

Foreign-Appearance40

I, 40M, lost my brother, 42M “Jay” in a car accident a few months ago. Growing up, he was the golden child. He got a full ride to a prestigious college while I had to pay my own way and eventually drop out.