Man makes stepdaughter sleep on couch because daughter doesn't want to share room.

One of the hardest parts of blending a family is making sure you're not treating any child with favoritism, regardless of who is your biological child and who is your stepchild. Checking your own biases takes vigilance, since it's easy to act out subconscious preferences without even realizing it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for thinking his stepdaughter would handle sleeping on the couch better than his own daughter.

He wrote:

AITA for thinking my stepdaughter would be fine on the couch for a couple of days?

I have 3 kids (10f, 8m, 7m) from a previous marriage and my wife has one (12f). We’ve been married for 6 months and all of the kids have had trouble adjusting. My daughter doesn’t like not being the oldest/only daughter, my stepdaughter can be possessive over her mom, neither of them are great at sharing.