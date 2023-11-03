Man offers family nice furniture before big move, fight ensues, dad says 'divorce your wife.'

What starts out as a sweet gift-giving process can quickly devolve into a supermarket sweep of people grabbing things and complaining about what they missed out on. It all depends on who is involved in the receiving of gifts.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not letting his family take what they want as he leaves for an international move. He wrote:

"AITA for not letting my family take what they want?"

Me and wife are moving to another country. Instead of selling our stuff, we decided to gift it to our families because it will improve their lives. Most of our stuff is high-end compared to what either of our parents have. First, we thought about what they needed so we gave them that. Study table for her sister, washing machine for her mom, an AC for my mom, fridge for my parents house, etc.