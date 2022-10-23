Man overhears brother insulting him, so he disinvites brother's son from vacation.

I'm a 33M (divorced) have 2 sisters and a brother all with children. I go on 3-4 trips annually to see different parts of the world (used to do it for work). For the past 3 years things were difficult because my ex wife and I were having issues.
I divorced her after she spread a rumor questioning my manhood and accusing me of lack of intimacy that resulted in divorce. She also said it's part of the reason why we couldn't have kids.
It's all in the past now, and my family never brings it up. Since I needed a break I decided to go on a vacation (3 days). This time I wanted to take my nieces and nephew with me (along with my new girlfriend). My sisters were thrilled with the idea. All was going according to plan. I booked tickets and took care of everything and we needed for next week.