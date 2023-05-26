Man sides with parents after discovering wife took their $300 ginseng for her parents.

In theory, it makes sense to always back up your spouse.

But in reality, someone isn't infallible just because you married them, and sometimes the best thing to do is to call out their BS. Particularly, if they're pulling BS against other loved ones.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for not taking his wife's side after she crossed his parents' boundary.

He wrote:

AITA for not taking my wife's side and siding with my parents?

Background: My wife (28 F) and I (30 M), as well as my brother and his wife went to visit our parents as we haven't seen them in a while. My parents (57) had a box of $300 ginseng in the fridge to be given as a gift for their close friend's wedding anniversary tomorrow — we know this because it came up in conversation during lunch.