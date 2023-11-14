Man plans to sell ranch against late grandpa's wishes, sister upset, he says 'pay for it.'

Nothing can divide a family quite like selling off inherited land.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for planning to sell his grandma's ranch in order to pay for a move. He wrote:

"AITA for selling my late grandparents' ranch even though they asked me not to?"

Long story short, my grandparents used to live on this ranch for almost 60 years and both passed on the property. My mother was raised there and so were my siblings and I so there's quite a lot of sentimental value to the house. There's also a lot of monetary value to the property. The problem is the upkeep. Especially as a single 28-year-old with a moderate pay job.