Man refuses to fund dad's vacation with other sons despite making 'five times' his salary.

Mixing money with family is always a tricky move.

In theory, if a family member is struggling and you have the means, then you want to share the wealth and help them out. However, the reality of cutting open the boundary of finances can get complicated fast, particularly if you have entitled family members or your finances start becoming more limited.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for refusing to continue helping his dad financially even though he makes five times his salary.

He wrote:

AITA for refusing to help my father financially when I make over five times his salary?