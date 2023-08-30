Man refuses to repaint sister's nursery for free, she freaks out, calls up SIL.

No good deed goes unpunished, especially if that deed is done for an entitled family member. When you finally realize they're using you, it can be humbling and depressing. And setting a boundary can cause some serious backlash.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for refusing to repaint his niece's nursery. He wrote:

'AITA for refusing to repaint my niece's nursery?'

Back when my sister was pregnant with her daughter she asked me if I would paint the nursery for her. She wanted this really detailed job done and wanted her daughter's name, Melody, painted on the wall. I wasn't sure about it because my sister is known to take advantage of me being her older brother. But I ultimately agreed because I figured I would just set boundaries.