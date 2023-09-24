Man refuses to share inheritance with nephew; wants to 'respect' parents' wishes. AITA?

Ok some backstory: My brother got a girl pregnant basically right out of high school and was disowned by my parents because he wanted to stay in the kid's life instead of just paying monthly child support and going no contact. This lead to him dropping out of college and working full time to help support his girl friend and his future kid.
So recently my parents have decided to retire and move to the Bahamas and they both left their companies to me which are worth a good chunk of change since I was already working for them. Anyway recently my nephew and his mom found out about this and inquired if they left their nephew anything.
I told them that my parents didn't want anything to do with her or her kid and didn't leave her anything (my brother passed away 5 years ago). I thought that was all that was there to it, but she asked me if I would give her kid my brother's half of the inheritance.
Some more context: My parents didn't want my brother to have anything since they believed he couldn't make good decisions as the head of a company. I told her this and I assumed that was it since she left.
Unfortunately a few days later she's been pestering me about "doing the right thing and giving the kid his share of his grandparents' wealth" and has basically been being a massive nuisance.
Its not legally inheritance. I just called it that because that's basically what they did. They transferred the assets I'd get when the died to me a bit early. I said "inheritance" since I don.t know any other similar term.
applepiestuff says:
YTA. Your brother did nothing wrong but step up and be the parent he should be. You’ve followed in your parents point of view, I honestly don’t understand how you could share this view.
You’ve been handed a job and now a company, I’m not saying you should give half but yes you should give something, a helping hand, a job, something.
LordoftheWell says:
I mean, your parents are horrible people. Why would you refuse to help someone because of them?
StopComprehensive138 OP responded:
I don't think he did anything wrong he made the morally right choice and that's on him to face the consequences of. I don't wanna give a helping hand mainly out of respect for my parents it would be stupidly disrespectful to go thank you for all the money and s%$t that you gave me im gonna go use it to help the people you hate the most.
south3y says:
Your family sucks, and your parents are awful.
random5827 says:
OP’s entire family doesn’t suck - OP’s brother sounds like he was great