Man refuses to share inheritance with nephew; wants to 'respect' parents' wishes. AITA?

"AITA for not giving my nephew half of my inheritance from my parents?"

Ok some backstory: My brother got a girl pregnant basically right out of high school and was disowned by my parents because he wanted to stay in the kid's life instead of just paying monthly child support and going no contact. This lead to him dropping out of college and working full time to help support his girl friend and his future kid.

So recently my parents have decided to retire and move to the Bahamas and they both left their companies to me which are worth a good chunk of change since I was already working for them. Anyway recently my nephew and his mom found out about this and inquired if they left their nephew anything.