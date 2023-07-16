Man refuses to share a single penny of lottery winnings with family. AITA? UPDATE

More money, more problems.

One man was shocked when he actually won a significant sum of money playing the lottery. While he refuses to share how much, the story is as real as the unnamed wealth. His family is demanding that he share his wealth and he is saying they deserve nothing and will just squander it.

'AITA for not wanting to share my lottery winnings with my family?'

Informal-Parfait-553

So, I (32M) recently won a significant amount of money from the lottery. We're talking life-changing money here. I've always been the kind of person who values my independence and self-reliance, and I've worked hard to get where I am today.