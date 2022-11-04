Man refuses to take in his young orphaned siblings; wife gets blamed.

My husband was told three months ago that his father, who he was estranged from, and his father's wife, had passed away in an accident and he had been listed as the person to become guardian to their two young children.

My husband had no idea his father had done this. He never actually met those children. He was estranged from his father by the time the older of the two was born, though he did know the older child existed.

My husband told the person who called that he was not willing to become their guardian. The person understood and what ended up happening is my husband's aunt took the kids. This is his father's sister.